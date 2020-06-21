Laura Anna Quick, 24, of La Grange, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.



