Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lavella Reese Swinson. View Sign Service Information Garner Funeral Home - Kinston 209 West Peyton Ave Kinston , NC 28501 (252)-523-2124 Send Flowers Obituary

LA GRANGE - Lavella Reece Swinson, 72, of La Grange went to be home with her Lord peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. Lavella lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and spending time with her family. She was an avid bowler and homemaker. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing and quilting. She was preceded in death by her father, William "Bill" Reece; brother, William Pete Reece and sister, Lois Wiggs. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Harold Swinson; mother, Sadie Mae Melton Reece; daughters, Phyllis Swinson Moore and husband Neal, of Kinston, Sheila Dunn and husband Chris, of Kinston, Amy Swinson Villagra and husband Joe, of Kinston, and Andrea Swinson Leland; son, William Randy Swinson and wife Stephanie, of Kinston; grandchildren, Scott and Beth Tripp, Mary Tripp, Jeremy and Melissa Tripp, Nick Waitt, Megan Jones, Blake Dunn, Spencer Dunn, Amanda and Jordan Taylor, Emily and Mason Caulder, Breanna Barnes, Joshua Tapp, Kelli Barker, and Hannah Swinson; great-grandchildren, Geoffrey Mason, Andrew Mason, Jada Moore, Mason Harper, Gabby Garza, Becky Garza, Gavin Tripp, Madeline Tripp, Jack Tripp, Macy Jones, Grayson Rawlinson, Landon Drake Ingram, Addie Mae Caulder, Ellison Grace Caulder, Brayden Waters, Nora Ward, Eloise Ward; her twin sister, Lavern Csokasy and sister, Paulette Stanley; brothers, Kenneth Earl Reece, Timothy John Reece, and Edward "Dick" Reece. The funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Dunn officiating with visitation to follow. Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Ct., Goldsboro, NC 27534. Online condolences may be sent to

LA GRANGE - Lavella Reece Swinson, 72, of La Grange went to be home with her Lord peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. Lavella lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and spending time with her family. She was an avid bowler and homemaker. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing and quilting. She was preceded in death by her father, William "Bill" Reece; brother, William Pete Reece and sister, Lois Wiggs. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Harold Swinson; mother, Sadie Mae Melton Reece; daughters, Phyllis Swinson Moore and husband Neal, of Kinston, Sheila Dunn and husband Chris, of Kinston, Amy Swinson Villagra and husband Joe, of Kinston, and Andrea Swinson Leland; son, William Randy Swinson and wife Stephanie, of Kinston; grandchildren, Scott and Beth Tripp, Mary Tripp, Jeremy and Melissa Tripp, Nick Waitt, Megan Jones, Blake Dunn, Spencer Dunn, Amanda and Jordan Taylor, Emily and Mason Caulder, Breanna Barnes, Joshua Tapp, Kelli Barker, and Hannah Swinson; great-grandchildren, Geoffrey Mason, Andrew Mason, Jada Moore, Mason Harper, Gabby Garza, Becky Garza, Gavin Tripp, Madeline Tripp, Jack Tripp, Macy Jones, Grayson Rawlinson, Landon Drake Ingram, Addie Mae Caulder, Ellison Grace Caulder, Brayden Waters, Nora Ward, Eloise Ward; her twin sister, Lavern Csokasy and sister, Paulette Stanley; brothers, Kenneth Earl Reece, Timothy John Reece, and Edward "Dick" Reece. The funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Dunn officiating with visitation to follow. Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Ct., Goldsboro, NC 27534. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Free Press on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close