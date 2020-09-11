LayTonia Murrell, 53, of Trenton, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in the Haiti Cemetery, Trenton.

She is survived by her mother, Ellen Robertha Crouell of Trenton, one son, Shiquan M. Murrell and one daughter, Aniyah L. Murrell, both of the home; four brothers, Roger H. Crouell Jr., Terrence R. Crouell, Torrance D. Crouell, Steven Crouell, all of Trenton; four sisters, Kimblin E. Murrell, Sheri J. Green and Shivon Cannon, all of Trenton and Sabrina Murrell of Rolesville.

Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.

There is a limit of 50 people. Masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements by are Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston.



