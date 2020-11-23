1/
Layune Barwick
KINSTON – Layune Barwick Hill, 98, of Harmony Hall Nursing Home, Kinston, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery at a later date.
Mrs. Hill was a homemaker and member of Gordon Street Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Vallena C. Barwick; husband, Bruce Hill, Sr.; and a daughter, Barbara Ann Hill.
She is survived by her son, Bruce E. Hill, Jr. and wife, Linda Johnson Hill, of Swansboro, NC; daughter, Diane Hill, of Kinston; two sisters; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.

Published in Free Press on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
