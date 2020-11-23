KINSTON – Layune Barwick Hill, 98, of Harmony Hall Nursing Home, Kinston, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery at a later date.
Mrs. Hill was a homemaker and member of Gordon Street Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Vallena C. Barwick; husband, Bruce Hill, Sr.; and a daughter, Barbara Ann Hill.
She is survived by her son, Bruce E. Hill, Jr. and wife, Linda Johnson Hill, of Swansboro, NC; daughter, Diane Hill, of Kinston; two sisters; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.