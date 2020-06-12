Leavella Graham

LAGRANGE - Leavella Terry Graham, 32, of LaGrange died June 6, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston with burial following at Lodge Hall Cemetery, Snow Hill.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 12, 2020.