Leavella Graham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leavella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAGRANGE - Leavella Terry Graham, 32, of LaGrange died June 6, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston with burial following at Lodge Hall Cemetery, Snow Hill.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved