Lee Courtland Toler, 95, of Alliance passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at home.

He was a member and retired minister of 30 years of Alliance Pentecostal Holiness Church.

He was preceded in death by his young bride, Betty Williams Toler.

He is survived by sons, Lee Toler Jr. and wife, Linda and Charles Toler; daughters, Brenda Nobles and husband, James, Judy Stephenson and husband, David, and Patricia Heatherly; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

His funeral will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 31st at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Phillip Lewis and the Rev. Matt Guthrie officiating. Interment will follow in Grantsboro Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and at other times at his daughter's home, 126 Courtland Dr., Alliance.

Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

