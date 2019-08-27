DOVER - Lee Parker Grant, age 89, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his home. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, August 27, at Grifton Pentecostal Holiness Church by the Rev. Cindy Midgette. The family received friends prior to the service at the church; other times at the home of Darlene and Allen Howard, 2198 Biddle Road, Dover, NC. Interment will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Kinston. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Lee Grant of the home; daughter, Darlene Howard of Dover; sons, William Grant of Black Jack and Benjamin Decker of Vanceboro; step-daughter, Sonya Kaye Finney of Snow Hill; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 27, 2019