Leigh Anne Dunn, 52, passed away on Oct. 1, 2019, at her home in Sevierville, Tennessee. She was born to Frances Marie and Linwood Harvey Faulkner on September 6, 1967 in Kinston, North Carolina.

Through all highs and lows of life, she found comfort in the arms of her husband of 26 years, Ken. Most of those highs and lows are documented in her scrapbooks, as scrapbooking was her favorite hobby. Her other hobbies included making greeting cards with her mom, sister, and grandma, and "riding the roads" while spending time with her best friend of 23 years, Michelle.

On Oct. 1, 2015, Leigh Anne, Ken, Shaun, and Abby picked up their lives and moved to Sevierville, Tennessee; a place that both Leigh Anne and Ken called their happy place. While her family and friends in Kinston missed her dearly, she had no problems returning for visits frequently, and opening their Tennessee home up to anyone who wanted to come visit them in the Great Smoky Mountains.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Dunn, children, Jennifer Allen, Shaun Dunn, and Abigail Dunn, Mother, Frances Faulkner "Gammy", Grandmother, Betty Jo Bass "Ma-Ma", Sister, Rebecca West (Jeff), Brother, Joseph Faulkner (Cyndy), best friend, Michelle Parker (Reggie), and many other friends and family members.

Memorial services will be held as followed: Oct. 6, 2019 in Sevierville, TN, with the visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. with the service to follow at First Baptist Church of Sevierville Chapel, and on Oct. 8, 2019 in Kinston, NC with the service at 7 p.m. with the visitation to follow at Freedom Fellowship Church.

