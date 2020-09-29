1/1
Leland Thomas Taylor
SNOW HILL - Mr. Leland Thomas Taylor, age 77, passed away Saturday evening, September 26, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
A native of Greene County, he was born April 1, 1943, the son of Joseph Albert "Bert" and Mamie Mayo Taylor. Leland attended Maury School and was a veteran of the US Army. A master carpenter, he was well known and sought after for his talented finish and trim carpentry in residential construction. Leland also loved to collect and restore antique cars and among his collection he considered his 1948 Chevrolet to be his most prized. He attended Bethany Original Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Leland was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Wade Taylor on January 4, 2018; and siblings, Thelma "Sister" T. Sumrell, Isaac Taylor, Estelle T. Goff, Donald Taylor, Dumay Taylor, and Charles Ray Taylor.
Leland is survived by his daughters, Jeanie Taylor of Ormondsville and Teresa Taylor Sousa of Azle, Texas; son-in-law, Doug Sousa of Fort Worth, Texas; grandson, Matthew Sousa and wife Destiny of Fort Worth, Texas; great-grandson, Bjorn "Willie" Sousa; sister, Evelyn Stepps of Hookerton; sister-in-law, Laura H. Taylor of Snow Hill; a special nephew, Jeremy McLawhorn of Snow Hill; and many other nieces, nephews and friends. Leland also leaves behind his faithful companions and special pets, Buddy and Desi.
Funeral services will be held 4 PM Wednesday, September 30th, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with Reverend Glenn Batten officiating. Committal Services will follow at 11 AM Thursday, October 1st, at the Snow Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening following the service and other times at the residence. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Bethany OFWB Church, 4256 Hwy 903 South, Winterville, NC 28590. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.


Published in Free Press on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service
117 Northwest 3rd Street
Snow Hill, NC 28580
(252) 747-3675
