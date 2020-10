Or Copy this URL to Share

SNOW HILL - Lena Debra Dupree, 55, died Oct. 22, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Snow Hill Cemetery. Masks required.

Survivors include sister, Etta Colon of Snow Hill.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.



