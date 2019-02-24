KINSTON - Lena Mae Deaver Gray, 93, of Kinston passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Greendale Forrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church. Lena was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Maggie Anderson Deaver and her husband, Leonard Lee Gray. She is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Lee Gray and Louise Griffin; sister Edna Rae Taylor; sisters-in-law, Peggy Deaver and Frances Deaver; brother-in-law Carlyle Humphrey, brothers, Garland Deaver and wife Audrey, Marvin Deaver and wife Bonnie; six grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 6:00 pm with Pastor Chris Truett officiating. Visitation will follow the service. A graveside service will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019