Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena Mae Deaver Gray. View Sign

KINSTON - Lena Mae Deaver Gray, 93, of Kinston passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Greendale Forrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church. Lena was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Maggie Anderson Deaver and her husband, Leonard Lee Gray. She is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Lee Gray and Louise Griffin; sister Edna Rae Taylor; sisters-in-law, Peggy Deaver and Frances Deaver; brother-in-law Carlyle Humphrey, brothers, Garland Deaver and wife Audrey, Marvin Deaver and wife Bonnie; six grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 6:00 pm with Pastor Chris Truett officiating. Visitation will follow the service. A graveside service will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be sent to



KINSTON - Lena Mae Deaver Gray, 93, of Kinston passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Greendale Forrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church. Lena was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Maggie Anderson Deaver and her husband, Leonard Lee Gray. She is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Lee Gray and Louise Griffin; sister Edna Rae Taylor; sisters-in-law, Peggy Deaver and Frances Deaver; brother-in-law Carlyle Humphrey, brothers, Garland Deaver and wife Audrey, Marvin Deaver and wife Bonnie; six grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 6:00 pm with Pastor Chris Truett officiating. Visitation will follow the service. A graveside service will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Funeral Home Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston

1608 W Vernon Ave.

Kinston , NC 28504

(252) 523-3177 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close