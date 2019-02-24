Lena Mae Deaver Gray, 93, of Kinston passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Greendale Forrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church. Lena is preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Maggie Anderson Deaver and her husband Leonard Lee Gray.
|
She is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Lee Gray and Louise Griffin; sister, Edna Rae Taylor, sisters-in-law's Peggy Deaver, Frances Deaver, brother-in-law Carlyle Humphrey, brothers; Garland Deaver and wife Audrey, Marvin Deaver and wife Bonnie; 6 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Monday, February 25, 2019 at 6:00 pm with Pastor Chris Truett officiating. Visitation will follow the service. Graveside service will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
