Leo Wayne Byrd

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear this, Brenda. You and your family are in..."
    - Nancy Powell
Service Information
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC
28572
(252)-568-3184
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Pink Hill, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

PINK HILL - Leo Byrd, 82, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at his home. Leo served on the Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years; was a member of Masonic Lodge #304 for over 50 years; and loved his church, Turning Point Assembly. Leo is survived by his wife, Brenda Byrd; son, Lee Byrd and Rhonda Deaver; daughter Tanya Byrd Brewer and husband Scott; grandchildren, Lance Roberson, Taylor Buckingham and husband Tim, Ashlee Byrd Guardiola and husband Daniel, Nina Byrd and Tyler Hamm, Josh Brewer and Caleb Brewer; great-grandchildren, Addison, Paizlee, Brilee, Abel, Tyden and Aubrey. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Pink Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Online condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.