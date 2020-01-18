PINK HILL - Leo Byrd, 82, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at his home. Leo served on the Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years; was a member of Masonic Lodge #304 for over 50 years; and loved his church, Turning Point Assembly. Leo is survived by his wife, Brenda Byrd; son, Lee Byrd and Rhonda Deaver; daughter Tanya Byrd Brewer and husband Scott; grandchildren, Lance Roberson, Taylor Buckingham and husband Tim, Ashlee Byrd Guardiola and husband Daniel, Nina Byrd and Tyler Hamm, Josh Brewer and Caleb Brewer; great-grandchildren, Addison, Paizlee, Brilee, Abel, Tyden and Aubrey. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Pink Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Online condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 18, 2020