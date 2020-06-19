Leola C. Spencer
1938 - 2020
KINSTON - Leola "Lee" C. Spencer, 81, died Thursday, June 4, 2020.
A private service was held.
Lee, daughter of the late Alexander and Bertha Gilbert, was born on December 25, 1938 in Maryland. She lived much of her life in Kinston and was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed working in her yard, tending to her flowers, and traveling. She was a lover of all animals and was rarely seen without one. She leaves behind her dog, Dusty (Pumpkin) and cat, Baby Girl.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Eugene Spencer; son, Dempsey Francis Beverage; sister, Frances Faye Cox; and brother, Alexander Norris Gilbert, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Jeanie Bowman (Johnny) of Conowingo, MD, Rose Beierwaltes (Don), and Darlene Sauls (Buck), all of Kinston; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; daughter in-law, Cindy Beverage-Gaskins, of Swansboro; companion and special friend, Jerry Spain, of Kinston; and special cousin, Junie Schuman, of MD.
A special thanks to Dr. Peter Watson and Gretchen Vick and the staff of Vidant Hematology/Oncology, Dr. Nawaf Atassi and the staff of Eastern Nephrology Association, Dr. Lee Johnson and the staff of Kinston Medical Specialist, and Dr. Robert Gallaher and the staff of UNC Pulmonology.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.



Published in Free Press on Jun. 19, 2020.
