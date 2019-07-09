KINSTON - Ms. Leona Alice Sutton, of 1842 Pauls Path Road, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at home. Services will be on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 12:00 noon at First Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will take place in the Pinelawn Memorial Park. A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. She is survived by two sons, George "Robbie" Taylor and Shannon Sutton; four daughters, Brenda Sutton, Judith "Ann" Parks, Vanessa Taylor and Doris Jean Gardener; three brothers, Willie "Frank" Faggins, Emper Bryant, and David Bryant and one sister, Laura V. White. Arrangements are by Swinson Funeral Service. Sign the guest book at kinston.com
Published in Free Press on July 9, 2019