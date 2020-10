Or Copy this URL to Share

KINSTON - Leona Smith Warren, 86, died Oct. 8, 2020, at UNC Lenoir HealthCare.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Kinston.

Survivors include children.

Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home and graveside. Visitation will be at 501-A John C Hood apartment. Masks required.



