ALBERTSON - Leonard Donald Grady, 80, passed away on July 10, 2020. He was the son of the late Leonard and Elizabeth Grady. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Barwick Grady.
Donald is survived by his son, Don Grady and wife Cheri; grandchildren, Melissa Kelly and husband Tyler, Elliott Grady and Jasmine Thompson, 2 great-grandchildren Stella Kelly and Avery Blanchard. He is also survived by several special nieces and nephews.
Donald was a graduate of B.F. Grady High School. He was raised on a family farm and involved in agriculture until he realized his true passion was in the automobile industry. He was the president and the driving force of Grady Sales and Service Inc., a family owned automobile dealership since the early 1970's. He was the Automotive Education instructor and VICA Club advisor at East Duplin High School for a number of years.
Through the automotive business, Donald made a lot of lifelong friends and cherished customers. He had the unique ability for automobile marketing and a passion that made his business successful. He was a member of the Albertson Ruritan Club since the early 60's, and a lifelong member of Pleasant View Presbyterian Church.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Presbyterian Church or to the Grady-Outlaw Memorial Library in care of P.O. Box 85, Albertson, NC 28508.
