Memorial service 6:00 PM Westminster United Methodist Church Kinston , NC Visitation Following Services

August 5, 1924 – August 5, 2019.

Leonard Hugh Seymour passed to eternal rest on Monday, his 95th birthday. Mr. Seymour was born in Greene County near Hookerton to Lum Chadwick Seymour and Lena Turnage Seymour. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Rebecca Angeline Cannon Seymour; daughter Sheila Catherine of Kinston; son Kevin Hugh and wife Manuela, of Raleigh; and grandson, Sean Matthew of New York, NY. Mr. Seymour's siblings preceded him in death, Helen Jewell Harris, Lorean Fred, Raymond Allen, Violet Christine Boyd, Lillie Jean West, and Benjamin Dale. A 1942 graduate of Contentnea High School, he served a tour of duty in Germany with the U.S. Army, and later attended N.C. State University. He retired from the Employment Security Commission where he served farmers and farm workers in Lenoir and Greene Counties. Farmers loved him because he recruited labor crews to harvest their crops. Labor crews loved him because he made sure they were treated fairly for their work. It was no easy task, but his heart's desire was to be fair to all concerned. Papa reflected the teachings and character of Jesus Christ by showing mercy and compassion, and by practicing patience and forgiveness. He held a reverence for God's creation, taking joy in all that was made by the hands of God. He was respectful of every person, showing all who knew him a gentle manner. He worshipped God at Westminster United Methodist Church, where he sang out his faith in the old hymns. The way he lived his life gives testimony to the saving grace of Jesus Christ. Mr. Seymour was active in many civic clubs and in his church, providing leadership and service. The family invites you to make a gift in his memory to Westminster UMC, or to the in lieu of flowers. A memorial service will be held at Westminster United Methodist Church in Kinston on Wednesday, August 7 at 6 PM. The family will welcome visitors after the service.

