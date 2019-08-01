MORRISVILLE - Leonard Mitchell Joy passed away peacefully at his residence in Morrisville, North Carolina on July 29, 2019, at 91 years of age. Len was born in Springvale, Maine and despite living most of his life in Kinston, North Carolina, he always had a fondness for the place from which he originally came. He loved to tell stories and share memories of times he spent at his family's cottage on Loon Pond and he never lost his taste for a good lobster roll. He served in the U.S. Navy and was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Len attended the University of Maine and started his professional life with IBM in Jacksonville, Florida, where he met his wife. He retired after a long career as a sales representative for Western Auto, serving stores in Eastern North Carolina. Len was a longtime member of Westminster United Methodist Church in Kinston, NC, and he could be found most weekends watching golf and enjoying a good book. Len was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Pouliot, and by his son, Steven L. Joy. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Mary L. Joy; by his loving daughters Sandi Joy Gilchrist (fiancé Terry Taylor) and Nancy Joy Nemeth (Jay), who both live in Raleigh; and by his four grandchildren, Megan Gilchrist Hopf (Collin) of Guyton, GA, Quinton Gilchrist, Claire Nemeth, and Camden Nemeth, who cherished time with their Papa very much. A graveside service will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 4488 W Vernon Avenue, in Kinston, NC at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations in Len's honor to the or to a . Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. Raleigh, NC
Published in Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019