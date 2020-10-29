Leonard Williams

KINSTON - Leonard Edward Frances Williams, 72, of Kinston died Oct. 23, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the United American Free Will Baptist Tabernacle with burial following at Mills Memorial Gardens.

Survivors include wife, Gloria Taft Williams; daughters, Frances Williams, Tina Berry, Brenda Williams, all of Kinston; son, Danny Taft of Raleigh; sisters, Kitty Williams, Mary Williams, both of Brooklyn, New York, Gloria Skinner, Loreatha Kornegay, Patricia Moore, all of Kinston; and brothers: William Williams, Henry Williams, Thomas Williams, all of Trenton.

Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston and resume one hour before the service at the church.



