RALEIGH - Sgt. Leroy Jones (Ret.), age 84, of 5113 Chasteal Trail, Raleigh, departed this life on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Durham VA Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home, 1515 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh with the Rev. Dr. Joseph R. Rogers Sr. officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. - noon, prior to the service. Interment will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at noon at the Eastern Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery 164 Longs Plant Farm Road, Goldsboro. Survivors include his wife, Juliette McKoy Jones of the home; son, Leroy Jones Jr. (Claudine) of Kinston; daughters, Ta'Nishia Dixon (Kevin) of Winterville, Brandi L. Jones of the home and Christy McKoy of Dubai; seven grandchildren; two aunts, Seleria Smith of Washington, DC, Mary Wiggins of Youngsville; and a host of siblings, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at 511 Hay River Street, Garner. A public viewing will be from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home, Raleigh.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 7, 2019