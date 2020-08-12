KINSTON - Leslie Earl Davis, age 93, went home to be with his Lord on August 10, 2020. He was the son of the late Leslie Edgar Davis and Gladys Heath Davis Wiggins and the step son of Issac Wiggins, all of Kinston.

Leslie graduated from Grainger High School and proudly entered WWII serving in Belgium, Germany, and France. He returned to Kinston where he met his loving wife of 57 years, Hazel Johnson Davis, who preceded him in death. He enjoyed his years of employment at Belk Tyler, Oettinger Brothers Furniture, owning his own business, Davis Appliance and retiring from the Kinston Housing Authority. He was a member of the Jaycees, Kiwanas, and Golden "K". He was a founding member of Northwest Christian Church and loved serving the Lord as deacon, elder, Sunday School teacher, and chairman of the ex. board.

He is survived by his daughters, Melissa Kinney (Phillip) of Washington and Kathy Duke (Cliff) of Kinston, grandchildren Matthew Kinney (Michelle) and Sara Watson (Aaron) and six great grandchildren, Gavin, Simon, and Jillian Watson and Elliott, Ivy, and Ada Ries-Kinney, and sister in law Alice Langston and husband JD. Leslie shared a special relationship with Joyce D. Fowler who preceded him in death.

We would like to express our appreciation for the loving and professional care proved by his caregivers Bertha Cannon and JoAnn Wallace.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 Friday, August 14, at Northwest Christian Church/902 Church at 2009 Carey Rd Kinston with Pastor Amos Sykes officiating.

Memorial service will be on Zoom for those who are not comfortable attending due to Covid 19.



