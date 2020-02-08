POLLOCKSVILLE - Leslie Earl Jones, 71, of 8990 US Highway 17, retired 1st Sgt. and former Jones County Deputy Sheriff, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at King Chapel FWB Church in Trenton. Interment will follow in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington VA. Viewing will be Saturday from 3-7 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home, Inc. Kinston with family visitation from 5-7 p.m.; and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon at Hills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Trenton. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Kidney Foundation in memory of Leslie E Jones. Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 8, 2020