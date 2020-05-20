STAYTON, Oregon - Leslie Kennedy Burns, age 77, formerly of Beulaville died Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home in Stayton, OR. Mr. Burns was a retired 21 year veteran of the Navy and a former US Postal Worker for many years. He is preceded in death by his wife Mona Jean Burns and son Leslie Keith Burns.
A private graveside service will be held.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Burns of Stayton, OR; daughter, Marylin Ervin of Richlands; sister, Faye B. Jones of Trenton; brother, Robert L. Burns of Knotts Island; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and extended family in Oregon.
Condolences may be sent at www.SerenityNC.com.
Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville, NC.
Published in Free Press on May 20, 2020