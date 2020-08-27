DOVER - Leslie Lee Griffin, Sr. 81, of Dover, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Mr. Griffin was born on March 10, 1939 in Craven County to the late Heber and Emma Wooten Griffin. He is preceded in death by two sisters: Peggy Pridgen and Lucille White.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Leslie attended New Testament Baptist Church. He was a truck driver for 36 years and enjoyed going to the lake, spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed and was loved by all
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Lewis Griffin; son, Leslie Lee Griffin, Jr. and wife Sonya; granddaughter, Rachel Kilpatrick and brother, Marvin Griffin
Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at New Testament Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Daniel officiating.
Funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. following the visitation.
Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Griffin Family Cemetery.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.