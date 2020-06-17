TRENTON - Leslie Lee Pike, 81, of Trenton went to be with his Lord Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He worked as an electrician, enjoyed spending time with family and eating at Hardee's with his friends. He enjoyed making people laugh and always had a quick joke to share. Leslie attended Grace Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Eunice Banks Pike.
Leslie is survived by his wife, Mittie Burkett Pike of the home; daughters, Bonnie Pike Phillips of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Brenda Pike Heath and husband, David of Maysville; sons, Leslie Michael Pike of Ashburn, Virginia and Mark Steven Pike and wife, Andrea of Greenville; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and many other special family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior to the service. A private burial will take place at Banks Family Cemetery in Comfort.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
Leslie is survived by his wife, Mittie Burkett Pike of the home; daughters, Bonnie Pike Phillips of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Brenda Pike Heath and husband, David of Maysville; sons, Leslie Michael Pike of Ashburn, Virginia and Mark Steven Pike and wife, Andrea of Greenville; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and many other special family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior to the service. A private burial will take place at Banks Family Cemetery in Comfort.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 17, 2020.