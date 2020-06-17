Leslie Lee Pike
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TRENTON - Leslie Lee Pike, 81, of Trenton went to be with his Lord Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He worked as an electrician, enjoyed spending time with family and eating at Hardee's with his friends. He enjoyed making people laugh and always had a quick joke to share. Leslie attended Grace Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Eunice Banks Pike.
Leslie is survived by his wife, Mittie Burkett Pike of the home; daughters, Bonnie Pike Phillips of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Brenda Pike Heath and husband, David of Maysville; sons, Leslie Michael Pike of Ashburn, Virginia and Mark Steven Pike and wife, Andrea of Greenville; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and many other special family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior to the service. A private burial will take place at Banks Family Cemetery in Comfort.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved