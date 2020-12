Leslie Murrell, 66, of 1006 Lincoln Street, Kinston, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Harmony Hall Nursing and Rehab Center.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mills Memorial Garden. Viewing is from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.



