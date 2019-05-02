Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Rouse Funeral Home Interment 3:30 PM Fairview Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

May 12, 1953-April 29, 2019

LA GRANGE - Leslie Roger Creech, Jr., 65, of Eason Road, La Grange, passed away at Vidant in Greenville on Monday, April 29, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on April 25. Leslie was born May 12, 1953, in Fort Indiantown Gap, PA., during his father's military service, but was a lifelong resident of the Falling Creek Community of Lenoir County. He was the son of Leslie Roger Creech and Cora Lee (Dawson) Creech, who both survive, of La Grange. Besides his parents, Leslie is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Debbie Ann Nuthercutt Creech. They were married on February 27, 1977. He is also survived by two daughters, Kaye Creech of La Grange, Valerie Potter of La Grange; six very dear grandchildren; two sisters, Elizabeth Bostic and husband Keith, of Beulaville, and their two children, and Sara Tyndall and husband Ronnie, of Arba, and their son. Leslie is also survived by a wide circle of close friends and acquaintances. Leslie knew everybody. He was a 1972 graduate of North Lenoir High School. He worked at E.I. DuPont for many years and later retired from Dixie Gas Company due to health issues. Leslie loved history, especially American Civil War history. He was very proud of his deep Southern roots and his heritage. He was a loyal member of the SCV (Sons of Confederate Veterans) and held a number of offices and positions in the local chapter. He was very involved with battle re-enactments and camping re-enactments. He sometimes hosted campouts for the SCV on the family farm, which tickled him. He loved music; he was a diehard NASCAR fan and a car and truck enthusiast. He loved attending races or watching them on television. He also was an accomplished drummer. Everyone who knew Leslie would know of his love for good food and his good appetite. He was a good cook in his own right but thankfully Debbie is a good cook, too. Until the group disbanded, he was a member of the famous Pink Panther Club and cooked for everyone once a month in Bucklesberry. Leslie was preceded in death by his eldest daughter, Marie, and a very dear grandmother, Florence Sutton "Nanny" Dawson. He was a lifelong member of the Trinity United Methodist Church at Falling Creek. He was taken too soon from us and will be greatly missed. Long live the "Legend of the Falling Creek Freak." "Waaa." A service to honor Leslie's life will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Rouse Funeral Home. A time of visitation will follow the service. Interment will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at



May 12, 1953-April 29, 2019LA GRANGE - Leslie Roger Creech, Jr., 65, of Eason Road, La Grange, passed away at Vidant in Greenville on Monday, April 29, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on April 25. Leslie was born May 12, 1953, in Fort Indiantown Gap, PA., during his father's military service, but was a lifelong resident of the Falling Creek Community of Lenoir County. He was the son of Leslie Roger Creech and Cora Lee (Dawson) Creech, who both survive, of La Grange. Besides his parents, Leslie is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Debbie Ann Nuthercutt Creech. They were married on February 27, 1977. He is also survived by two daughters, Kaye Creech of La Grange, Valerie Potter of La Grange; six very dear grandchildren; two sisters, Elizabeth Bostic and husband Keith, of Beulaville, and their two children, and Sara Tyndall and husband Ronnie, of Arba, and their son. Leslie is also survived by a wide circle of close friends and acquaintances. Leslie knew everybody. He was a 1972 graduate of North Lenoir High School. He worked at E.I. DuPont for many years and later retired from Dixie Gas Company due to health issues. Leslie loved history, especially American Civil War history. He was very proud of his deep Southern roots and his heritage. He was a loyal member of the SCV (Sons of Confederate Veterans) and held a number of offices and positions in the local chapter. He was very involved with battle re-enactments and camping re-enactments. He sometimes hosted campouts for the SCV on the family farm, which tickled him. He loved music; he was a diehard NASCAR fan and a car and truck enthusiast. He loved attending races or watching them on television. He also was an accomplished drummer. Everyone who knew Leslie would know of his love for good food and his good appetite. He was a good cook in his own right but thankfully Debbie is a good cook, too. Until the group disbanded, he was a member of the famous Pink Panther Club and cooked for everyone once a month in Bucklesberry. Leslie was preceded in death by his eldest daughter, Marie, and a very dear grandmother, Florence Sutton "Nanny" Dawson. He was a lifelong member of the Trinity United Methodist Church at Falling Creek. He was taken too soon from us and will be greatly missed. Long live the "Legend of the Falling Creek Freak." "Waaa." A service to honor Leslie's life will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Rouse Funeral Home. A time of visitation will follow the service. Interment will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. Obituary was submitted by the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Published in Free Press on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close