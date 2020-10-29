Leslie Teachey

ALBERTSON - Leslie M. Teachey, 89, died Monday night, October 26, 2020, at home.

Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, October 29, at Tyndall Funeral Home in Mount Olive, with services at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in the Wallace Cemetery at Albertson. Officiating at the services will be Pastor Bert Potter and Pastor Mark S. Hobbs.

Mr. Teachey, a US Army veteran of the Korean War, was a member of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church in Kinston, and was retired from Duplin County Dept. of Transportation. He was a man of strong and deep Christian principles who deeply loved his God, his family, and his work.

Surviving him are his wife of 69 1/2 years, Lou Gray Wallace Teachey; three sons and their wives, Mark and Cindy Teachey of Mount Olive, Guy and Ruth Marie Teachey of Albertson, and Chris and Kelly Teachey of Manakin-Sabot, Va.; grandchildren, Grant Teachey, Stuart Teachey, Kristen Strickland and husband, Ken, Kayla Larsen and husband, Adam, Karie Yarborough and husband, Chad, and Kristy Berends; great-grandchildren, Jordan Strickland, Harper, Halle, Hunter, and Hogan Larsen; a sister-in-law, Doris Teachey of Wallace; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie James and Irene Murphy Teachey; a sister, Inez T. Williams; and three brothers, Norwood, Edward, and James Teachey.



Published in Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020.