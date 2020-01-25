PINK HILL - Lester Turner, 88, of Pink Hill, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Kitty Askins in Goldsboro. Lester was a Korean War Vet and served as Pink Hill Police Chief for 25 + years. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Patsy Murphy Turner; son, Lester Jerle Turner; and his second wife, Lucille Rouse Turner. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Turner Stilley (Carroll Cottle); two sons, Garry Turner (Jean), John Turner (Sina); and daughter-in-law, Gwen Turner Barnes; step-children, Denise Duff (Jenny Kane), David Duff (Debra), Eddie Duff (Doris), Cathy Kennedy (Wayne); 5 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 13 step-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the service. Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be sent to Kitty Askins, 107 Handley Park Ct, Goldsboro, NC, 27534. The family would like to thank the NC Veterans Home in Kinston for the love and care they provided. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Free Press on Jan. 25, 2020