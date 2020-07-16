Mrs. Letitia B. Parker, 47, of 6610 Clarksburg Place, Raleigh, NC, formerly of Goldsboro, NC passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, NC.

Graveside services will be 11 am Saturday at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston, NC. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 pm Friday at Mills Funeral Home in Kinston, NC.

She is survived by her husband, Corey Parker of the home. Her mother, Mary Newkirk of Goldsboro, NC. One sister, Crystal Newkirk of Goldsboro, NC.

Mills Funeral Home is entrusted with her funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store