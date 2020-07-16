1/1
Letitia B. Parker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Letitia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Letitia B. Parker, 47, of 6610 Clarksburg Place, Raleigh, NC, formerly of Goldsboro, NC passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, NC.
Graveside services will be 11 am Saturday at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston, NC. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 pm Friday at Mills Funeral Home in Kinston, NC.
She is survived by her husband, Corey Parker of the home. Her mother, Mary Newkirk of Goldsboro, NC. One sister, Crystal Newkirk of Goldsboro, NC.
Mills Funeral Home is entrusted with her funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1028
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved