COVE CITY – The Reverend Levi Hall Sr., 73, of 2655 Dover Road, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at his residence. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Northwest "A" Free Will Baptist Tabernacle in Trenton. Burial will follow in the Core Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the House of God in New Bern and will resume one hour prior to the service at the Tabernacle. Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 5, 2019