DOVER - Lillian Marie Canady, 80, of 440 Fort Barnwell Road, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Kinston.

Graveside service will be held noon Monday, July 13, 2020 from Hawkins Family Cemetery in Dover. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. from the Robert Swinson Jr. Memorial Chapel.

She is survived by three sons, Jerry Coward of New Jersey, Richard Canady Jr. of Kinston and Vincent Canady of South Carolina; four daughters, Betty Bryant of Dover, Sheila Williams, Kimberly Williams of Kinston and Doris Gales of South Carolina; three brothers, James Cratch of Greenville, George Hawkins and Edward Hawkins of Kinston; four sisters, Rose Hawkins, Shirley Hawkins of Kinston, Minnie Hawkins of Jacksonville and Peggy Grimes of Grimesland; 10 grandchildren.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



