Lillian Seay
SNOW HILL- Mrs. Lillian Head Seay, age 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
A native of Greene County, she was born in the Shine Community on August 7, 1939, the daughter of Joseph Patrick Head and Bertha Mae Barrow Head.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, JoAnn Head Poore and Sherwood Head.
Her surviving family includes her husband of almost 62 years, Felix Eugene "Gene" Seay of the home; daughter, Teala Seay Jones and husband, Desmond of Eureka; sons, Barry E. Seay and wife, Rhonda Barwick of Kinston and Patrick Owens Seay of Kinston; 5 grandchildren that she adored, Felix "Fel" Jones and wife, Jennifer of Mount Olive, Suzie Jones Summerlin and husband, Matthew of Beulaville, Noah Seay, Hannah Seay, and Jackson Seay, all of Kinston; a great-grandson Judah Summerlin of Mount Olive and a great-grandson due to be born in January of 2021; sisters, Delores Waters of Richmond, VA, Terrie Head Davis of Chester, VA, and Pamela Kay Head of Emerald Isle; brothers, Bobby Vaughn of SC and Kenneth Irvin Head of Kinston; and a devoted caregiver, Eleta Hawkins.
A Celebration Life service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 3rd, at Free Gospel PFWB Church. Committal Services will follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday following the service and other times at the Seay residence, 1072 Institute Road, Kinston. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.

Published in Free Press on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service
117 Northwest 3rd Street
Snow Hill, NC 28580
(252) 747-3675
