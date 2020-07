Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Albertson Rich, 77, of Beulaville, died Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Memorial service is 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Albertson Family Cemetery, Beulaville.

Survivors include son, Todd Rich, Greensboro; daughter, Tonya Henderson, Beulaville; sister, Paula Mobley, Beulaville; and two grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.



