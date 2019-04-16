ALBERTSON - Linda Faye Byrd, 75, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Dowling Byrd. Linda is survived by her son, Christopher Byrd and wife Jessica; daughters, Teresa Holmes and husband Richard, Renee Kennedy and husband David, and Kim Henderson and husband Bric; brothers, Larry Earp, Bud Earp, and Don Earp; sisters Peggy Parrish, Lena Parrish, Joyce Medlin, and Bet Simmons; grandchildren, Tyler and Abbey Holmes, Lawson Byrd, Adam Kennedy, and Lane Henderson. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com
