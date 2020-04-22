KINSTON - Linda Grace Harrison Mack, 68, transitioned Friday, April 17, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Graveside services will be held at noon on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Southview Cemetery in Kinston with the Rev. John Flowers officiating. Viewing will be from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home, Inc. She leaves loving memories to her daughter, Tyronda Pitts of Kinston; sons, Khari Dixon of Grifton and Konata Dixon of Kinston; 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sisters, JoAnn (William) Murrell and Beverley (Garland) Nobles of Kinston; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services limited to 50 people, which is consistent with the current recommendations from the US Center for Disease Control. Mills Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Free Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020