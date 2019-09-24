April 23, 1954 – September 21, 2019
CARY - Linda J Kiser, age 65, died on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
She was born in Kinston, NC to the late George and Margaret (Peggy) Jenkins. Linda spent much of her adult life in the education field. Prior to retiring she was the Pre-School Director at First United Methodist Church in Cary. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who always put the needs and wishes of her family and friends first.
She is survived by her husband Jeff Kiser of Cary, NC; daughter Sarah Illes, her husband Gabe and grandson Gabriel John of Mebane, NC; son Jim Sutton of Denver, CO; brother George and wife Beverly of Kinston, NC; sister Jane Barnette and husband Roger of Emerald Isle, NC and step-daughters Kathleen Rodes and Stephanie Kiser of Cary, NC.
The family wishes to express its thanks to the many compassionate caregivers and health care professionals, including Duke Hospice (Hock Family Pavilion in Durham), who have supported Linda during these past four months.
A graveside service will be held at Wake Memorial Park, 7002 Green Hope School Road in Cary, NC on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 24, 2019