Linda Jenkins Kiser (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Jenkins Kiser.
Service Information
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC
27511
(919)-467-8108
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Wake Memorial Park
7002 Green Hope School Rd.
Cary, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

April 23, 1954 – September 21, 2019
CARY - Linda J Kiser, age 65, died on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
She was born in Kinston, NC to the late George and Margaret (Peggy) Jenkins. Linda spent much of her adult life in the education field. Prior to retiring she was the Pre-School Director at First United Methodist Church in Cary. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who always put the needs and wishes of her family and friends first.
She is survived by her husband Jeff Kiser of Cary, NC; daughter Sarah Illes, her husband Gabe and grandson Gabriel John of Mebane, NC; son Jim Sutton of Denver, CO; brother George and wife Beverly of Kinston, NC; sister Jane Barnette and husband Roger of Emerald Isle, NC and step-daughters Kathleen Rodes and Stephanie Kiser of Cary, NC.
The family wishes to express its thanks to the many compassionate caregivers and health care professionals, including Duke Hospice (Hock Family Pavilion in Durham), who have supported Linda during these past four months.
A graveside service will be held at Wake Memorial Park, 7002 Green Hope School Road in Cary, NC on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Cary, NC   (919) 467-8108
funeral home direction icon