Linda Taylor Futrell

Obituary

RICHLANDS - Linda Taylor Futrell, 72, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Survivors include her husband, Jesse Futrell of Richlands. Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Funeral Home
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Funeral Home Details
Published in Free Press on Mar. 5, 2019
