Linda West Gresham died Monday, March 31, 2020 at a local hospital in Charleston, SC. She was born in Duplin County, NC January 13, 1943. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth W. West and mother, Eunice Faircloth West; two daughters, Melissa D. Gresham and Linda Denise Penny; four brothers, Kenneth W. West Jr., Edward C. West, George G. West and Johnnie C. West. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Varcardepane; two grandchildren, Timothy Ormond and Stacey Holder, all of Kinston; two brothers, Mitchell West of Pink Hill and Forrest Frank West and wife, Robin of Dover; three sisters, Betty W. Anderson of Magnolia, NC, Alice F. Mims and husband Berkley, of Charleston, SC, Connie W. Lowrey of Pink Hill; and a very special niece, Loraine Taylor of Warsaw. Linda will be missed by her family and friends.