Linwood Earl Powell, 59, of 214-B Belveder Ct., Ayden, died Friday July 10, 2020.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden. Burial will follow in Shiloh Church Cemetery in Grifton. Viewing will be held one hour before service at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, please check with the family to make sure you are invited. Please wear masks when attending the funeral service. Please practice social distancing so that we all can stay safe.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store