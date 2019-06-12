JACKSONVILLE - LJ "Leavy Jackson" Moore, 89, of 128 Meadow Oaks, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Premier Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Jacksonville. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at Alum Springs Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ Church in Dover. Interment with Military Honors will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville. He is survived by his sister, Rose Rountree of New Castle, Delaware. Viewing will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by to Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on June 12, 2019