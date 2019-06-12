LJ "Leavy Jackson" Moore

Service Information
Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home
500 E Blount St
Kinston, NC
28501
(252)-523-1366
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Alum Springs Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ Church
Dover, NC
Interment
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Jacksonville, NC
Obituary
JACKSONVILLE - LJ "Leavy Jackson" Moore, 89, of 128 Meadow Oaks, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Premier Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Jacksonville. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at Alum Springs Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ Church in Dover. Interment with Military Honors will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville. He is survived by his sister, Rose Rountree of New Castle, Delaware. Viewing will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by to Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on June 12, 2019
