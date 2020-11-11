On November 7, 2020, Lloyd Vernon Hardee, commonly known to friends and family as Tom, passed away due to ongoing medical complications.
Tom is survived by his wife, Brenda of 52 years; 2 sons, Glenn and Tommy, and daughters-in-law, Jenny and Jami; 7 grandchildren, Eric, Hillary, Harley, Dani, Tyler, Tank, and Raylan; 2 great grandchildren, Darci and Sully.
Born to Leon and Margaret Hardee in Pitt County, NC on May 20, 1948, Tom grew up in Cove City, NC, before proudly serving in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. The remainder of his career was within the industrial construction industry as a Corporate Safety Manager. Tom had a love for boating and that is where he and Brenda spent many days with family and friends.
A private service will be held at their home at a later determined date. The family will be accepting visitors at his residence in Dover, NC over the next several days and request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one of the following organizations: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, the Shriners Children's Hospital
, or Kitty Askins Hospice Center.