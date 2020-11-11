1/1
Lloyd Vernon Hardee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 7, 2020, Lloyd Vernon Hardee, commonly known to friends and family as Tom, passed away due to ongoing medical complications.
Tom is survived by his wife, Brenda of 52 years; 2 sons, Glenn and Tommy, and daughters-in-law, Jenny and Jami; 7 grandchildren, Eric, Hillary, Harley, Dani, Tyler, Tank, and Raylan; 2 great grandchildren, Darci and Sully.
Born to Leon and Margaret Hardee in Pitt County, NC on May 20, 1948, Tom grew up in Cove City, NC, before proudly serving in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. The remainder of his career was within the industrial construction industry as a Corporate Safety Manager. Tom had a love for boating and that is where he and Brenda spent many days with family and friends.
A private service will be held at their home at a later determined date. The family will be accepting visitors at his residence in Dover, NC over the next several days and request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one of the following organizations: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Shriners Children's Hospital, or Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved