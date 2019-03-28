PINK HILL - Lois "Dinker" Darlene Herring Turner, 50, of Pink Hill passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nannie West Neal Herring and sister, Teresa June Herring. Lois is survived by her husband, Kevin Wayne Turner of the home; father, Johnny "Plowboy" Herring of Kinston; children, Amber Howard Humphrey and husband Roger, of Deep Run, Westley Chad Howard of Pink Hill, Renee Turner of Pink Hill and Jacob Michael Roberti of Goldsboro; grandchildren, William Brantley Howard, Waylon Bentley Humphrey and Virginia Anne Turner; brothers, Johnny Herring Jr. and wife, Shelia and William Herring and wife Christie; special niece, Manda Herring and her children, Addison and Isaac. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday March 29, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Westview Cemetery with Chris Turner officiating. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019