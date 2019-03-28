Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois "Dinker" Darlene Herring Turner. View Sign

PINK HILL - Lois "Dinker" Darlene Herring Turner, 50, of Pink Hill passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nannie West Neal Herring and sister, Teresa June Herring. Lois is survived by her husband, Kevin Wayne Turner of the home; father, Johnny "Plowboy" Herring of Kinston; children, Amber Howard Humphrey and husband Roger, of Deep Run, Westley Chad Howard of Pink Hill, Renee Turner of Pink Hill and Jacob Michael Roberti of Goldsboro; grandchildren, William Brantley Howard, Waylon Bentley Humphrey and Virginia Anne Turner; brothers, Johnny Herring Jr. and wife, Shelia and William Herring and wife Christie; special niece, Manda Herring and her children, Addison and Isaac. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday March 29, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Westview Cemetery with Chris Turner officiating. Online condolences may be sent to



PINK HILL - Lois "Dinker" Darlene Herring Turner, 50, of Pink Hill passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nannie West Neal Herring and sister, Teresa June Herring. Lois is survived by her husband, Kevin Wayne Turner of the home; father, Johnny "Plowboy" Herring of Kinston; children, Amber Howard Humphrey and husband Roger, of Deep Run, Westley Chad Howard of Pink Hill, Renee Turner of Pink Hill and Jacob Michael Roberti of Goldsboro; grandchildren, William Brantley Howard, Waylon Bentley Humphrey and Virginia Anne Turner; brothers, Johnny Herring Jr. and wife, Shelia and William Herring and wife Christie; special niece, Manda Herring and her children, Addison and Isaac. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday March 29, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Westview Cemetery with Chris Turner officiating. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close