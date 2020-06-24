Lois Marie Eubanks
1961 - 2020
September 20, 1961 – June 18, 2020
Lois was a caring, loving mother. She had a great love for her family and friends. She was a wonderful care taker to many. Lois is proceeded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Burkett, brothers Donald Eubanks, Robbie Eubanks, and Robert Eubanks and great grandson Madden Madray. Lois is survived by her daughters Shannon Towe and husband Shane, Jackie ann Jacobs, Elizabeth Taylor and husband Buddy, and Christy Moore and husband Brian, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, her partner for 30 yrs. Ricky Brown and kids Debbie and Junebug, and sisters Debbie Hardison, Angela Connor, Wanda Eubanks, Rebecca Eubanks, Donna Rachel, and brothers Eddie Eubanks, Kevin Eubanks, and Peewee Eubanks. Graveside Service will be held on June 27, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Family Cemetery on Levi Lane in Kinston.


Published in Free Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Family Cemetery
