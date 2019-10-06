|
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Free Will Baptist Church
LARGO, FL - Lonnie Bonner White, Sr., 86, of Largo, FL, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 30, 1933, in Bonnerton, NC to the late Asa Bryant White and Sallie Hill Whitehurst White. Lonnie proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1950 to 1954 in Japan and Korea. He then joined the United States Coast Guard (USCG), serving from 1957 to 1981. Military life afforded him the opportunity, along with his family, to explore distant lands that included The Philippines, Puerto Rico, and Alaska. After retiring from the USCG, Clearwater, FL, Lonnie held the position of Building Management Supervisor at the Bay Pines Veterans Hospital, St. Petersburg, FL. He married Jean Wetherington Daly, the love of his life, in Kinston, NC on December 23, 1957. During the span of 61 years together, they raised six children. He was a constant, positive influence who continually taught his children the importance of respecting others, especially their mother. Lonnie was always a responsible provider, protector, and educator to his family. His main enjoyment out of life was fishing. He was also a skilled craftsman. One of his favorite pastimes was creating, from single blocks of wood, toys and puzzles for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who he loved dearly. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean Wetherington White; their children, George "Buddy" White (Sybil) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Kathy Daly of Largo, FL, Lonnie White, Jr. (Lyudmyla) of St. Petersburg, FL, Danny White (Sue) of Clifton Park, NY, Cynthia McEwen (Frank) of Clearwater, FL; daughter-in-law, Mary White (Mrs. John Andrew White), of Largo, FL; twin brother, John White, Sr. (Essie) of La Grange, NC; brother Louis White (Betty) of Goldsboro, NC; and sister, Catherine "Kay" Wetherington (Bob) of Durham, NC, including 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, who brought joy to his heart and a smile to his face. Lonnie was predeceased by his parents; son, John Andrew White; brothers, William Burdette White, Jesse Bryant White, Sr., and Dalton Ray White; and sister, Nancy Geneva White Rouse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Trinity Free Will Baptist Church, 6262 Washington Street, La Grange, NC, 28551. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Gerald Fowler and will include Military Rites. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Purple Team of Suncoast Hospice for their compassion, care, and strength. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Suncoast Hospice Foundation or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Please sign the guestbook at https://www.nationalcremation.com/location/clearwater.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 6, 2019
