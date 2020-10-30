KINSTON - Loretta Taylor, 56, died Oct. 27, 2020, at Caswell Development Center.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston with burial following at Southview Cemetery. Masks required.

Survivors include brother, David Taylor of Kinston; sisters, Evelyn Donaldson, Sarah Pugh, Sula Williams, Edna Hooks, Geraldine Hamiddouch, all of Kinston, Martha Battle of Bronx, New York, Patricia Frazier of Orlando Florida, Evangeline Houston of Raleigh, Betty Taylor-Wallace of Daily City, California.

Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store