Loretta Taylor
KINSTON - Loretta Taylor, 56, died Oct. 27, 2020, at Caswell Development Center.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston with burial following at Southview Cemetery. Masks required.
Survivors include brother, David Taylor of Kinston; sisters, Evelyn Donaldson, Sarah Pugh, Sula Williams, Edna Hooks, Geraldine Hamiddouch, all of Kinston, Martha Battle of Bronx, New York, Patricia Frazier of Orlando Florida, Evangeline Houston of Raleigh, Betty Taylor-Wallace of Daily City, California.
Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Published in Free Press on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
NOV
1
Funeral
02:00 PM
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
