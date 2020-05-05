Lorraine Barfield Leftwich, 64, of 1806 Apt-A West Third Street, Greenville, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden.
Due to COVID-19, the governor has asked that all gatherings only have 50 people. Please check with the family to see if you are invited. According to the Governor's policy, please wear masks when attending the service.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press on May 5, 2020