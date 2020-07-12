HOOKERTON - Mrs. Lorraine Hill Moye, age 72, passed away Friday evening, July 10, 2020, at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer. A native of Greene County, she was born November 20, 1947, the daughter of Daniel W. and Etheleen Johnson Hill.
Lorraine was a graduate of Greene Central High School and had retired from the Greene County Schools where she worked as a SIMS Coordinator. An active member of the Kinston First PH Church, she had been a longtime member of the choir until her health began to decline.
In addition to her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her brothers, Gene C. Hill and Alvin Hill.
Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Billy C. Moye of the home; daughters, Traci Moye Smith and husband, Jay of Walstonburg and Treva Lorraine Mills and husband, Patrick of Greenville; sons, James "Jim" Herring and wife, Samantha of Keller, Texas, and Patrick Moye and wife, Kerri of Highpoint; grandchildren, Adam Moye, Nathan Moye, Alaina Moye, Annabele Herring, Andrew Herring, Aubree Smith, Skyler Pugh and husband, Colby, Carter Mills and Makenzie Mills; and a great-grandchild, Beckette Pugh.
Funeral services will be held 7 PM Monday, July 13th, at the Kinston First PH Church with Pastor Brian Rogers officiating. Committal services will follow at 10 AM Tuesday, July 14th, at the Rainbow Cemetery.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service Monday evening and other times at the Moye residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Kinston First PH Church, 711 Phillips Road, Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be made at www.taylor-tyson.com