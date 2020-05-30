Lottie Bell (Solomon) Wheeler
FRANKLINVILLE, N.J. - Lottie Bell Solomon Wheeler, 84, transitioned to her heavenly home on Friday May 22, 2020, in Franklinville, NJ.
She was married to Alfonza Wheeler who preceded her in death. They had 4 children, Aziza, Carbot, Lanson and Dr. Angela Wheeler. She was the daughter of Deacon Simon Solomon and Eldress Lottie Jones Solomon (deceased) of Kinston. Lottie was the eighth of eleven children. Siblings that preceded her in death were James " Jack " Solomon, Ora Waters, Otha Lee Solomon, Simon Solomon Jr., Dorothy Graham, John Solomon and Thomas Solomon. Siblings left to cherish her memory are two sisters, Ruth Solomon Lee of Kinston, NC, Zelena Solomon Lawson of Irvington, NJ and Bishop Joseph Solomon of Newark, NJ.
May Funeral Home 335 Sicklerville Rd. Sicklerville, NJ
856-335-1461
mayfunhm@aol.com
Funeral services will be held on Friday May 29, 2020, at 11:00 AM at May Funeral Home in Sicklerville , NJ.
Local announcement by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.


Published in Free Press on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1028
